News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
29 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

Aylesbury prison officer is among the UK's strongest men

He finished second in England’s Strongest Man

By James Lowson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

A prison officer working at the institution in Aylesbury has established himself as one of the strongest men in the UK.

Sam Duthie who works at HMP Aylesbury competes across the country in strongman competitions.

Just two years ago he finished second in England’s Strongest Man.

Sam Duthie in actionSam Duthie in action
Sam Duthie in action
Most Popular

Due to his jaw-dropping feats of strength, which include dragging lorries with his bare hands, Sam could be considered the UK’s toughest prison officer.

Speaking to The Mirror, the imposing prison officer said: “I thought it would be an issue, but it hasn't been at all. Although I am big, once the prisoners get to know me, they realise that I am just a friendly giant. I am a very calm and very level-headed person, and I think that is what wins prisoners' respect.

"When it comes to being a good prison officer, it doesn't matter if you are big or small. The best people I have seen in the role have great communication skills. If you can talk to and read people, it doesn’t matter what size you are."

Read More
Police issue CCTV in search for man who abused people and damaged a light cover ...
Sam in actionSam in action
Sam in action

In a wide-ranging interview with the newspaper he went on to discuss how appearing on national television made him a minor celebrity with Aylesbury inmates.

All of them were aware that Sam would be showcased on Channel Five during the UK’s Strongest Man contest.

He has worked at the Aylesbury prison, which needs ‘immediate support to mitigate risk to prisoners and the community’, according to a recent official inspection, for six years.

The 33-year-old has been training for 12 years and testing himself against other giant men in official competitions for the past decade.

One of the strongest men in the UK is keeping Aylesbury residents safeOne of the strongest men in the UK is keeping Aylesbury residents safe
One of the strongest men in the UK is keeping Aylesbury residents safe

He added: “I said to mum, 'that's what I want to do when I get older' and she thought it was a pipedream that would pass. But all I could think about in school was lifting cars and pulling lorries.

“So when I was at the right age to do so, at the age of 18, I entered my first competition and haven't looked back.Thankfully I don't have any war stories like some of the athletes who have literally broken their back or limbs. From my perspective, the challenge is trying to balance my life at work and competing.”