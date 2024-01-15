Aylesbury police seize two stolen vehicles and arrest garden-hopping suspect

One man was arrested on suspicion of committing three crimes in connection to the incident

Thames Valley Police seized two stolen vehicles in the Aylesbury Vale area on Saturday (13 January).

One stolen vehicle was recovered by the police within three hours of it being reported as stolen.

Another vehicle spotted in central Aylesbury had been stolen over a week ago.

Both vehicles were seized on Saturday

A driver attempted to flee from the police in stolen car, before trying to escape arrest on foot. Thames Valley Police says witnesses alerted the force to a man trying to hop through gardens to avoid being apprehended.

He was arrested by officers on suspicion of drug driving, failure to stop for the police, and theft of a motor vehicle. He was kept in police custody overnight.

Thames Valley Police officers raced through Ripon Street, Whitehall Street, and St Mary’s Square when pursuing the offender.