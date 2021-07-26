Aylesbury police report assault on cyclist in nearby village

A cyclist was assaulted by a motorist last Thursday morning (July 22), Thames Valley Police confirms.

The incident took place on the high street in Cheddington in Long Marston at around 7am.

The police statement did not confirm the nature of the assault.

An assault was reported by the Aylesbury police force

People within the area are encouraged to contact the police using the following incident number: 43210325475.