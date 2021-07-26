Aylesbury police report assault on cyclist in nearby village
The cyclist was assaulted first thing on Thursday morning.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:36 pm
A cyclist was assaulted by a motorist last Thursday morning (July 22), Thames Valley Police confirms.
The incident took place on the high street in Cheddington in Long Marston at around 7am.
The police statement did not confirm the nature of the assault.
People within the area are encouraged to contact the police using the following incident number: 43210325475.
Officers want any information you can provide as well as dash cam footage of the assault.