News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Aylesbury police obtain court order after vulnerable elderly woman's home is linked to drug dealing

Thames Valley Police says the woman will be supported and safeguarded
By James Lowson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police in Aylesbury obtained a court order to end suspected illegal activity taking place at a vulnerable elderly woman’s home.

On Saturday (6 January), Thames Valley Police revealed it had been granted an order, preventing people not named on the document from entering property.

Read More
200 cannabis plants seized by armed police after raid on Aylesbury home
Confirmed by the police this weekendConfirmed by the police this weekend
Confirmed by the police this weekend
Most Popular

Aylesbury-based police officers obtained the document after receiving witness reports warning of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing taking place at the home.

Thames Valley Police says it will work with community groups to make sure the woman, who is 88, will receive safeguarding support.

Police describe incidents when a home inhabited by a vulnerable person is taken over for criminal activity as cuckooing. Often, this practice is linked to county lines drug trafficking.