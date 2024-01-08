Aylesbury police obtain court order after vulnerable elderly woman's home is linked to drug dealing

Thames Valley Police says the woman will be supported and safeguarded

Police in Aylesbury obtained a court order to end suspected illegal activity taking place at a vulnerable elderly woman’s home.

On Saturday (6 January), Thames Valley Police revealed it had been granted an order, preventing people not named on the document from entering property.

Aylesbury-based police officers obtained the document after receiving witness reports warning of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing taking place at the home.

Thames Valley Police says it will work with community groups to make sure the woman, who is 88, will receive safeguarding support.