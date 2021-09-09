Aylesbury police charge woman, 27, with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine
She will appear in court today.
A woman was arrested and subsequently charged on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs in Aylesbury on Tuesday (7 September).
The drugs in question are crack cocaine and heroin, the woman faces a further charge of possession of a criminal property.
The woman from Bognor Regis was arrested just before 3pm at Poets Chase.
The Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team searched the female, afterwards she was arrested.
Thames Valley Police report that a search at a related address uncovered a large quantity of class A drugs and cash.
The individual has been charged with the following offences: possession with the intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property, relating to cash.
She is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court today (9 September).
