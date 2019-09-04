Aylesbury police break up 15 man brawl with 'wooden and metal poles' on Edinburgh fields, Southcourt

At around 2.30pm yesterday (2/9) Thames Valley Police received a number of reports of men fighting on Edinburgh Playing Fields near to Hamble Drive and Cherwell Road.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Aylesbury.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had sustained head injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The offenders are described as a group of 10-15 men aged between 15 and 30-years-old. Some of them have been described as carrying metal poles and wooden posts.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Simon Johnson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This is a concerning incident that happened in the middle of the day in a large open space so I believe there are a number of witnesses yet to come forward.

“We are currently following up a number of leads and piecing together the circumstances of the incident so I urge anyone who has any information about this offence to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190271204. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on their websiteor by calling 0800 555 111.”

Community and Engagement Inspector James Davies, said: “This incident will have understandably caused alarm within the community, but I would like to reassure the public that whilst detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, we will be patrolling the area to offer reassurance and to speak with anyone who would like to discuss their concerns with us.

“A Section 60 authorisation is in place this evening. Section 60 of the Criminal Justice & Public Order Act temporarily allows officers greater powers to stop and search in relation to the carrying of weapons in a defined location.

“Officers will be using their stop and search powers as part of these reassurance patrols of Southcourt. Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer. Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.”