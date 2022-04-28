Aylesbury police ban woman from drinking alcohol in a public place

The Thames Valley Police neighbourhood team based in Aylesbury has issued a banning order in Milton Keynes for Sasha Martin.

The 29-year-old was given the order at a hearing in High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Monday (25 April).

It lasts for five years and means that Martin, must not: remain on any land or premises having been asked to leave by the owner or occupier.

Sasha Martin

She can’t consume or be in possession of an open container or vessel of alcohol within a public place.

Martin is not allowed in the area of North Ninth & North Tenth Street and Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes.

PC Sarah McCarthy said: “The Aylesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working with the Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Policing Team and have jointly applied for this application following a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving Sasha Martin in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

“This order demonstrates that we will not tolerate behaviour which has a detrimental effect on people’s livelihood or business.