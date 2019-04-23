Aylesbury pair jailed after being found in possession of more than 100 wraps of drugs

A man and a teenager have been jailed for a combined total of four and a half years after being found in possession of cocaine and heroin.

Usman Raja, 18, of Crown Leys, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine last month.

Usman Raja

A teenage boy from Aylesbury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to the same charges at the same hearing.

Raja was sentenced to three years in prison while the teenager was jailed for 18 months.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard how on January 22 at around 1.20pm officers saw Raja dealing drugs in Aylesbury.

He was arrested and following further investigation a teenage boy was also arrested.

Police say that Raja and the teenager were in possession of 77 wraps of crack cocaine and 44 wraps of heroin between them.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Kates said: “These arrests and convictions were as a result of proactive policing and quick thinking by neighbourhood and stronghold police officers.

“A large quantity of class A drugs have been taken off the streets of Aylesbury and that sends the message that if you choose to deal drugs we will catch you, we will investigate and put you before the courts to face justice.

“Drug dealing effects our communities and it will not be tolerated within Aylesbury Vale or in the Thames Valley.”