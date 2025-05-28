Aylesbury paedophile avoids jail after taking indecent images of a girl

A paedophile living in Aylesbury has been given a suspended sentence after he admitted to committing sexual offences involving a girl.

Stephen Burnett, aged 66, of Rivets Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of gross indecency with a girl under 16 in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 17 March this year.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Oxford Crown Court heard that Burnett will also be put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, given a curfew for six months where he must remain indoors between 7pm and 7am, and must attend 15 rehabilitation sessions.

His conviction relates to historic offences committed in 2002 within Buckinghamshire. He took inappropriate photographs of a child. Burnett also claimed he would get the victim modelling contracts and performed inappropriate acts in front of her while asking her to adopt different positions.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was made aware of the incidents in 2022. Burnett was arrested on July 6, 2022, and formally charged by the police force in January of last year.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Aimee Stein, from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “This sentence brings some justice to the victim and her family following an intense investigation and a long wait for a conclusion from court.

“The abuse perpetrated by Stephen Burnett will continue to have a significant impact on the victim’s life as well as her family that has been affected.

“I would like to thank the victim and witnesses in this case, who have shown great courage throughout.

“Without their evidence, we would not have had the strong case that we did, whereby Burnett had to admit what he had done.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence or have information about sexual offences, please contact the force.

“We have specially trained officers who will listen and support you. There are many ways to contact the force, you can visit a police station, leave details via our website or call 101.

“We will always investigate, no matter what the passage of time, and seek to bring offenders to justice.”