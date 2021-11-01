Aylesbury MP proposes new law on drug-testing in Approved Premises
New law would help rehabilitation of offenders and reduce the number of victims of crime
A bid for compulsory drug-testing for newly-released prisoners staying in Approved Premises have taken a step closer to becoming law.
Aylesbury MP Rob Butler proposed a law during Friday’s (29/10) sitting of Parliament which considered ideas put forward by individual MPs, rather than the Government.
He wants mandatory testing to apply to psychoactive substances, which can be extremely dangerous, as well as drugs like heroin, cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines.
Mr Butler said: “Approved Premises play an extremely important part in the rehabilitation of offenders, but unfortunately increasing numbers of their residents have died because of drugs in recent years. My proposed new law will dramatically tighten the rules on testing, which in turn will help people get the help they need.
“I am delighted that my Bill today received the backing of the Government, the Opposition and other MPs, so that it can go forward for detailed consideration in committee. If it eventually becomes law, it will make a real difference to people striving to live a law-abiding life, and so hopefully help to reduce the number of victims of crime.”
Approved Premises (APs) are approved under Section 13 of the Offender Management Act 2007. They provide intensive supervision for those who present a high or very high risk of serious harm.