Aylesbury motorists reminded to 'Stop for the lollipop' in new campaign

A new campaign has been launched reminding Aylesbury motorists of their responsibility to 'Stop for the lollipop'.

Bucks Council is reminding drivers that they face a hefty fine, penalty points or even disqualification if they speed past school crossing patrollers.

In total, 60 school crossing patrollers armed with lollipops are on the roads in Bucks each morning and afternoon helping school children make their way safely.

Lollipop patrol sign

The council says, they are experiencing rising cases of abuse and threatening behaviour from a minority of drivers who are potentially putting lives at risk.

A Bucks Council spokesperson said: "The 1988 Road Traffic Act clearly states that as soon as a patroller raises their sign, even if they have not stepped into the road, drivers must be prepared to stop.

"Once the school crossing patroller is in the road displaying the sign, drivers must stop, and not proceed until the school crossing patroller and all those crossing have cleared the road. Drivers flouting the law could face a £1,000 fine, three penalty points and even disqualification."

Councillor Steven Broadbent added: “It’s not ok to intimidate or threaten our lollipop people who are just helping children to get to school. Drivers have a clear responsibility under the law and dangerous driving, revving cars and shouting abuse is distressing for the patroller and the children they are helping, and it must stop.

Stop means Stop' campaign graphic by Bucks Council

“As the new school year has just started, I want to encourage anyone that witnesses threatening or intimidating behaviour to report it straight away and we will ensure the full weight of the law is brought on those who choose to ignore their legal responsibility. If everyone stops for the lollipop, then that’s the best way to keep everyone safe and well.”