Aylesbury motorist arrested for failing drugs wipe after being caught driving with too many passengers

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Aylesbury.

A driver was arrested in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury after Thames Valley Police officers saw the vehicle contained too many passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, officers were drawn to the vehicle as they spotted the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

the driver failed a drugs wipe yesterday

At the incident yesterday (1 May) police also noticed that four people were sharing three seats inside the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers conducted a drug wipe on the driver of the vehicle, the male failed and was taken into custody for a blood test.

Thames Valley Police confirms the driver had previously failed a drug wipe and had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the past.

Further police enquiries revealed the driver was not insured to drive the vehicle.