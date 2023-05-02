News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury motorist arrested for failing drugs wipe after being caught driving with too many passengers

The alleged offender had been caught drug driving on another occasion

By James Lowson
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Aylesbury.

A driver was arrested in the Elmhurst area of Aylesbury after Thames Valley Police officers saw the vehicle contained too many passengers.

Initially, officers were drawn to the vehicle as they spotted the driver was not wearing his seat belt.

the driver failed a drugs wipe yesterdaythe driver failed a drugs wipe yesterday
At the incident yesterday (1 May) police also noticed that four people were sharing three seats inside the car.

Officers conducted a drug wipe on the driver of the vehicle, the male failed and was taken into custody for a blood test.

Thames Valley Police confirms the driver had previously failed a drug wipe and had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the past.

Further police enquiries revealed the driver was not insured to drive the vehicle.

A police force spokesman said: “What made this worse was that the owner and insured party was also in the vehicle but instead of driving themselves let their partner drive.”