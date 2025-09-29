Aylesbury men jailed for car key thefts and series of attempted break-ins

Two men from Aylesbury who stole car keys and tried to commit further burglaries in the town have been jailed.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, Tyler Bowring, 30, from Watermead, and Tyler Miller, 23, also from Watermead, were sent to prison.

They admitted to a series of attempted break-ins throughout the Aylesbury area and also obtained car keys from vehicles in local neighbourhoods.

Both men pleaded guilty to five counts of attempted burglary dwelling with intent and two counts of burglary dwelling theft.

Bowring was jailed for two years and seven months and Miller faces one year and 10 months behind bars.

Thames Valley Police revealed their convictions relate to criminal activity committed in Aylesbury between August and September of last year.

On August 27, Bowring and Miller entered a property in Malford Crescent and stole a car key for a Nissan Qashqai. On September 1, they attempted to enter homes in Kestrel Way and Lark Vale.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that the pair tried to break into more homes in Gogh Road, Fall Close and Levings Close, on September 4.

On the same day, the pair entered a property in Avalon Street and stole a car key for a Mazda vehicle.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Foreman said: “Thames Valley Police completely understands the devastating impact that burglary crimes has on our local communities.

“The force carried out a thorough investigation to link Tyler Bowring and Tyler Miller to these offences, which meant we were able to arrest and charge them.

“Due to the weight of evidence, Bowring and Miller pleaded guilty to the offences and I am pleased they have both been given custodial sentences.

“This case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

“We would like to thank all the victims and residents who came forward with information to support our investigation and bring the offenders to justice.

“Our communities are our eyes and ears across Aylesbury, therefore if you have any information about a crime then please contact us. In a non-emergency, you can call 101 or leave details via our website, or in an emergency always call 999.”