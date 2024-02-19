Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men were jailed after Thames Valley Police discovered they were running a cocaine drugs line in Aylesbury.

Callum Murphy, 24, of Old Stoke Road, Aylesbury, has been jailed for three years and nine months, and Azad Hussain, 29, of Oak Green, Aylesbury, has been jailed for three years.

Both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Police Constable Jake Farrell, of the Stronghold team, said: “On 12 October last year, Callum Murphy and Azad Hussain were arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of drugs supply after being subjects of a proactive investigation.

“The force established that Murphy was in charge of running a cocaine drugs line that was supplying drugs in the Aylesbury area.

“Hussain was supplying cocaine on behalf of Murphy, however playing a major role in the operation.

“Stronghold is Thames Valley Police’s project to tackle serious and organised crime.

“We are relentless in our pursuit of those who are involved in drugs supply by using both overt and covert tactics. We know who you are, we will arrest you, stop your supply and take you to court.

“If you have suspicions of drugs offences in your area, you can make a report by going to our website by calling 101, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”