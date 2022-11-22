Aylesbury man who has plagued the town with his anti-social behaviour hit with civil injunction

An Aylesbury man who has plagued the town and High Wycombe with his anti-social behaviour has now been hit with a civil injunction.

Following an investigation by the Aylesbury and High Wycombe neighbourhood policing team, Khumalo Mpumelelo, aged 40 of Chappell Close, Aylesbury, has been issued with a civil injunction for anti-social behaviour.

He was issued with the order in his absence at a hearing on 13 November 2022 at Milton Keynes County Court.

Khumalo Mpumelelo

The order forbids him from:

Engaging in disorderly behaviour that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person, namely; threatening, shouting or being verbally abusive;

Remaining on any land or premises having been asked to leave by the owner or occupier (or by the servant or agent of the owner or occupier), unless he has a lawful entitlement to be accommodated on the premises;

Displaying any aggressive, violent or disorderly behaviour to any person or property;

Failing to obey reasonable directions given by a Police officer or Police community support officer or employee of the council;

Entering Aylesbury town centre;

Entering High Wycombe town centre;

Consuming or being in possession of an open container/vessel of alcohol within a public place excluding within a public house/restaurant/café whereby the open container/vessel of alcohol has been purchased from within and consumed on the grounds of the same premises;

Entering the Best Western Hotel, Watermead;

Instructing or encouraging any other person to do anything that the Defendant is forbidden to do by the terms of this order.

PC David Grainger from the Aylesbury Town Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am pleased that this injunction has been granted. Mpumelelo has engaged in anti-social behaviour and has plagued the towns of Aylesbury and High Wycombe.

“This action has been brought after continual engagement with Mpumelelo to stop his anti-social behaviour, however these attempts have been in vain.

“The order also gives officers the power to arrest Mpumelelo should any of the conditions of the order be breached.

“The order will continue until 14 September 2023 or until further ordered and Mpumelelo has also been ordered to engage with One Recovery Bucks.