Aylesbury man who fled after crashing into pedestrian is jailed for drug supply offences

Youssef Elgour

An Aylesbury man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for drug supply offences, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Youssef Elgour, aged 24, of Stilton Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and a count each of possession of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis, and acquiring/using or possessing criminal property in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 6.

On Monday, March 13, Elgour was sentenced to a total of three years and four months’ imprisonment.

On June 15 last year, Elgour was driving a motor vehicle along Paradise Orchard, Aylesbury, when he crashed into a member of the public – who was not seriously injured.

Elgour fled the scene and was arrested nearby after being witnessed discarding items. Cocaine was found in his vehicle, with evidence of drug supply.

While under investigation for class A drug supply, on November 23 last year, Elgour was seen conducting a suspected drug deal on Stilton Close, Aylesbury. He was searched and a further amount of cocaine was seized.

A property was identified as being used, and when it was searched, a larger amount of cocaine as well as over £18,000 in cash was found and Elgour was arrested. He was charged on November 24 2022.

PC Stuart Ratcliffe of the Aylesbury Stronghold team, said: “Elgour was a drug dealer, and despite being under investigation for other offences, felt he was above the law and continued to deal class A drugs.

“Our Stronghold team will not tolerate this type of criminality, which often targets the most vulnerable people in our society.

“We will not tire at removing drug dealers and their drugs from our communities and Elgour will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his actions.

“We rely on our communities to tackle our fight against drug dealing.

“You can report, in confidence, any details of drug dealing via 101 or for 100% anonymity via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.