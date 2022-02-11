Aylesbury man sexually assaulted child under the age of 13 and committed sick acts of cruelty

An Aylesbury man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and committing sick acts of cruelty on another child aged under 16.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Ricky Surman, aged 37, of Buckingham Road, was unanimously found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child aged under 13 and one count of cruelty to a person aged under 16 at Aylesbury Crown Court today (11/2).

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 14 April.

The offences were committed between 18 July 2009 and 19 July 2012 at a property in Aylesbury.

The cruelty included assault, holding the child outside a window by their ankle, forcing them to drink washing up liquid and hot pepper sauce and forcing them to wear knickers with hot pepper sauce Surman had placed on the inside.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rosie Wilson, formerly of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to acknowledge the courage of the victim in firstly being able to come forward to the police and secondly in attending court to give evidence. They have shown real bravery throughout.

“The defendant has maintained throughout the investigation and the trial that these offences should have been reported at the time and not years later.

“I hope this shows that time is not a barrier to reporting offences of this nature.

“The police will always investigate these offences when victims feel ready and able to come forward no matter how much time has passed.”