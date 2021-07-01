Aylesbury man sentenced and disqualified from driving after he was filmed driving at speeds up to 149mph

A 20-year-old man has been given a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving after he was convicted of dangerous driving in Aylesbury.

Mohibullah Hussain, of Megdale Place in Aylesbury, was found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously in a trial at Amersham Law Courts, which concluded on Thursday, June 24.

Hussain was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to take an extended driving test to regain his licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

He was also ordered to pay £500 in costs in the next three months.

On 8 June 2020, Hussain was filmed driving on the A41 dual carriageway in the Aylesbury area between Aylesbury and Aston Clinton, driving at speeds up to 149mph.

The Aylesbury Stronghold team located this video and charged Hussain with dangerous driving on December 23, 2020.

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The manner of Hussain’s driving was completely unacceptable, and the speeds he reached caused significant danger to both himself and other road users.

“Hussain had a passenger filming this driving on a phone, and when the footage was located, we charged him with the offence of dangerous driving.

“Driving at excessive speed is one of the fatal four, and Hussain’s actions were extremely dangerous.

“I am pleased that he was convicted of the offence and has now been disqualified from driving and sentenced accordingly.