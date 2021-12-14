Aylesbury man running cocaine drugs line jailed for over two years

An Aylesbury man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for running a cocaine drugs line.

Last Friday (December 10), Owen Wise, 22, of Bracken Way, Aylesbury was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Previously, Wise had pleaded guilty to one charge of offering to supply cocaine and one charge of being in possession of cocaine.

Owen Wise

He was tried at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday, facing charges relating to an arrest on October 26.

The 22-year-old was stopped by the police that day at around 1.40pm, while he was sat in the passenger's seat of a car.

Thames Valley Police officers conducted a stop and search of the Aylesbury man, as they believed he had drugs in his possession.

After inspecting Wise's phone, officers discovered he was running a drugs line in Aylesbury.

Officers gained access to an address Wise was staying at and recovered cocaine and another mobile phone.

Investigating officer, PC Joanne Morgan based at Aylesbury police station and part of the Stronghold Team, said: “Anyone involved in Organised Crime within Aylesbury Vale will be targeted by the Stronghold Team.

“We are committed to tackle those who seek to deal drugs, which has a detrimental impact on our communities.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.