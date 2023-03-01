Aylesbury man named and charged on suspicion of people smuggling migrants from Belgium
He is one of four men who have been charged in connection to the investigation
An Aylesbury man was one of four men charged on suspicion of people smuggling migrants from Belgium.
Today (1 March), Desmond Rice, 46, of Meadowcroft, was named as one of the men involved in the National Crime Agency’s investigation.
Arsen Feci, 44, and Klodian Shenaj, 48, of Broxtowe Street, Nottingham, and Banet Tershana, 51, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, were the other suspects charged by the authorities.
It is alleged that the four men were part of a crime group attempting to smuggle migrants from mainland Europe into the UK.
They appeared before magistrates in Nottingham today and have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on 29 March.
All four were arrested yesterday as part of an NCA investigation into a group suspected of organising a series of people smuggling runs to the UK from Europe, including a number of crossing events last year.