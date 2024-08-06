Aylesbury man named and charged in connection with Tring vandalism spree

By James Lowson
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 10:48 BST

A man from Aylesbury has been charged by the police in connection with an investigation into cars that were damaged this weekend.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has charged Callum Green, aged 24, of Belgrave Road in Aylesbury with five counts of criminal damage.

His charges are connected to a police investigation into witness reports stated that several cars were damaged in Tring on Saturday (3 August).

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers were sent to Manor Road, Dundale Road and Eight Acres, where residents said their vehicles were damaged between 1am and 1.30am.

He has been bailed until 29 August

Since his arrest Green has been held in custody and was put before Hatfield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 5 August), where he was bailed until a further hearing at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 August.

Detective Constable Emily Blow, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public who have contacted us with information so far, this has assisted us in progressing the case and securing a charge.”

Hertfordshire Police is still asking the public to provide further information which could help with its investigation. This can be done by making a report online, via a police web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

