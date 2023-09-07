News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Aylesbury man named and charged by police on suspicion of dealing cocaine

He is due to appear in court today
By James Lowson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man in Aylesbury has been arrested and charged by the police on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

Daniel Harpur-Andrews, 31, from Aylesbury was arrested by officers yesterday afternoon (6 September).

The 31-year-old was cuffed in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury on suspicion of committing four drug-related crimes.

Most Popular
He was charged yesterdayHe was charged yesterday
He was charged yesterday

Thames Valley Police alleges that the Aylesbury man was found with £2,800 cash in his pocket and several wraps of cocaine in his underwear.

Police have linked the arrest to the search of a home in Melford Green, Aylesbury, where more cash and cocaine was discovered by officers.

Read More
Aylesbury paedophile jailed after being found guilty of grooming two young teena...

He has since been charged with the following offences:

-Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

-Possession with the intent to supply cocaine

-Possession of cannabis

-Possession of a criminal property, namely cash

He will remain in police custody until a court hearing scheduled for later today (7 September).

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”