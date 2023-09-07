Aylesbury man named and charged by police on suspicion of dealing cocaine

He is due to appear in court today

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in Aylesbury has been arrested and charged by the police on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

Daniel Harpur-Andrews, 31, from Aylesbury was arrested by officers yesterday afternoon (6 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old was cuffed in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury on suspicion of committing four drug-related crimes.

He was charged yesterday

Thames Valley Police alleges that the Aylesbury man was found with £2,800 cash in his pocket and several wraps of cocaine in his underwear.

Police have linked the arrest to the search of a home in Melford Green, Aylesbury, where more cash and cocaine was discovered by officers.

He has since been charged with the following offences:

-Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

-Possession with the intent to supply cocaine

-Possession of cannabis

-Possession of a criminal property, namely cash

He will remain in police custody until a court hearing scheduled for later today (7 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement