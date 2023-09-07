Aylesbury man named and charged by police on suspicion of dealing cocaine
A man in Aylesbury has been arrested and charged by the police on suspicion of dealing cocaine.
Daniel Harpur-Andrews, 31, from Aylesbury was arrested by officers yesterday afternoon (6 September).
The 31-year-old was cuffed in the Meadowcroft area of Aylesbury on suspicion of committing four drug-related crimes.
Thames Valley Police alleges that the Aylesbury man was found with £2,800 cash in his pocket and several wraps of cocaine in his underwear.
Police have linked the arrest to the search of a home in Melford Green, Aylesbury, where more cash and cocaine was discovered by officers.
He has since been charged with the following offences:
-Being concerned in the supply of cocaine
-Possession with the intent to supply cocaine
-Possession of cannabis
-Possession of a criminal property, namely cash
He will remain in police custody until a court hearing scheduled for later today (7 September).
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”