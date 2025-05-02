Aylesbury man named and charged by police accused of three indecent exposure offences

He is being held in police custody

A man from Aylesbury has been charged by the police and is accused of committing three indecent exposure offences.

Today, Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Mark Pleace, aged 53, of Topaz Lane, Berryfields, Aylesbury, is charged with three counts of intentionally exposing his genitals in a way that could have caused alarm or distress.

The police force also confirmed that all three alleged incidents took place in the Aylesbury area, two of them were within the Berryfields neighbourhood. These incidents took place between April 30 and May 1, the police force added.

A spokesperson confirmed that Pleace will remain in police custody until a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.