A man from Aylesbury was jailed yesterday (7 June) after committing two acts of sexual assault on a woman in her 80s.

Paul Herbert, 43, of Plym Close, Aylesbury, was found unanimously guilty by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment.

Paul Herbert

Herbert was on trial for two acts of sexual assault committed back in 2017.

He was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by touching following a three-day trial which concluded on 24 May.

The 43-year-old was also given a sexual harm prevention order.

During the summer of 2017, Herbert sexually assaulted a woman in her 80s on two separate occasions near to High Wycombe.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant James Wood said: "Paul Herbert took advantage of a vulnerable woman, who did not consent to any activity.

"I want to commend the victim and her family for their bravery in coming forward and reporting what was understandably an extremely upsetting assault.

"Hopefully this jail sentence will provide the victim and her family some comfort.

