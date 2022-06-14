Aylesbury man jailed for three years after admitting to dealing cocaine and heroin

Benjamin Hellon, 28, of Ladbroke Close in Aylesbury pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

He was also given an additional nine-month sentence for breaching terms of a suspended charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Hellon

Hellon was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (13 June).

On February 8 this year, Hellon was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police officers discovered what they described as a ‘large quantity’ of drugs on the 28-year-old.

A further search of Hellon’s home address uncovered £640-worth of heroin and £380-worth of crack cocaine, along with a large quantity of cash.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Stronghold Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The Aylesbury Stronghold team will relentlessly pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who cause untold harm in our communities.