Aylesbury man jailed for knocking out woman during 'terrifying' attack on four people
During the vicious brawl, which took place in Nappin Close, James Simcock knocked out a 29-year-old woman.
Simcock , 41, who lived in the same estate, also attacked another woman and two men following an out-of-hand argument on 29 December, 2023.
A court heard that a 26-year-old man who Simcock assaulted suffered cuts, bruising and swelling to the head, face, chest and neck, and a 29-year-old woman, who was hit in the head and lost consciousness during the assault.
Simcock assaulted the 26-year-old man by hitting him with a bottle, and punched the 26-year-old woman several times in the head. He also punched the 51-year-old woman in the stomach.
Thames Valley Police has stated that due to the serious nature of the assaults, and reports that Simcock could be in possession of a firearm, armed officers attended and arrested him.
Those officers found a firearm and cannabis inside his home.
At Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (28 June), he was sentenced to even years and two months in prison. He was convicted of:
-One count of affray
-One count of assault ABH
-Two counts of assault by beating
-One count of possession of a prohibited firearm
-One count of possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Ollie Powell, based at Aylesbury police station said: “This was a very violent incident, which must have been terrifying for the victims.
“I am pleased that Simcock will now be spending a significant time in prison for his actions that day.
“I would like to thank the victims of his assault and the witnesses who came forward for their help and bravery.
“Hopefully, now that Simcock has been convicted and imprisoned, they will be able to move on from this and start to rebuild their lives.”