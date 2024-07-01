Aylesbury man jailed for knocking out woman during 'terrifying' attack on four people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Aylesbury has received a lengthy jail sentence, after he assaulted four people within his neighbourhood.

During the vicious brawl, which took place in Nappin Close, James Simcock knocked out a 29-year-old woman.

Simcock , 41, who lived in the same estate, also attacked another woman and two men following an out-of-hand argument on 29 December, 2023.

A court heard that a 26-year-old man who Simcock assaulted suffered cuts, bruising and swelling to the head, face, chest and neck, and a 29-year-old woman, who was hit in the head and lost consciousness during the assault.

James Simcock

Simcock assaulted the 26-year-old man by hitting him with a bottle, and punched the 26-year-old woman several times in the head. He also punched the 51-year-old woman in the stomach.

Thames Valley Police has stated that due to the serious nature of the assaults, and reports that Simcock could be in possession of a firearm, armed officers attended and arrested him.

Those officers found a firearm and cannabis inside his home.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (28 June), he was sentenced to even years and two months in prison. He was convicted of:

-One count of affray

-One count of assault ABH

-Two counts of assault by beating

-One count of possession of a prohibited firearm

-One count of possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ollie Powell, based at Aylesbury police station said: “This was a very violent incident, which must have been terrifying for the victims.

“I am pleased that Simcock will now be spending a significant time in prison for his actions that day.

“I would like to thank the victims of his assault and the witnesses who came forward for their help and bravery.