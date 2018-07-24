Aylesbury man jailed for five years for drugs offences

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed for supplying and possessing drugs.

Ateeb Younas, 27, of Cambridge Street, was sentenced to five years and one month behind bars after being found guilty of possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

Younas was sentenced following an incident at around 2.45pm on April 23 when he was stopped and searched by police officers who seized drugs from inside the vehicle.

Further searches of his property also lead to more drugs being seized.

Investigating officer PC Lucy Berry said: “The Stronghold team is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who are found to be dealing drugs in our communities.

“The Stronghold campaign focuses on disrupting efforts of organised crime groups while providing safeguarding to vulnerable people who are affected in our communities.

“We will always take reports of these crimes seriously and investigate thoroughly.”