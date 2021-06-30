Aylesbury man jailed for eight and a half years over bus station rape for which he showed no remorse

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed for eight and a half years after raping a woman in the town's bus station.

Anwar Adam, aged 20, of Coventon Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to eight and a half years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (29/6) after a jury found him guilty of a single count of rape. The trial lasted one week.

Adam’s conviction relates to an incident which took place on Sunday 15 March 2020, when a woman aged in her 40s was raped at a time between 4am and 5am in the bus station car park in Friars Square in Aylesbury.

Anwar Adam showed no remorse say police

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Fred Ruffle of Aylesbury police station said: “First of all I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her family for their continued support through what has been a long and drawn out process. Anwar Adam lied his way through the court proceedings, meaning the victim had to relive this awful ordeal and tell the jury about it.

“This was a horrendous incident, whereby a vulnerable member of the community was targeted by Anwar Adam.

“Following the incident, Anwar Adam was identified following appeals to the public, so I would like to also pay my thanks to them for their help with this investigation.

“This investigation and ultimately conviction go to show that reports of such terrible crimes will always be investigated fully, and those who may have suffered such crimes should feel confident in reporting to the police. You will be supported by specially trained officers throughout the process.