Aylesbury man jailed for dealing crack cocaine and cannabis

A man from Aylesbury was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges.

Jakub Zielinski, 35, of Albany Place in Aylesbury, admitted to one count each of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of criminal property.

Jakub Zielinski

Zielinski was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (November 8), where he was also ordered to pay £418.

The 35-year-old was arrested last month on October 7, when he was spotted by Thames Valley Police officers dealing drugs.

He was seen on Albany Place in Aylesbury by the patrolling officers at around 1pm.

After Zielinski was cuffed, a search conducted by the police force revealed the Aylesbury man had cash and a mobile phone on him.

More money was obtained when the police searched Zielinski's house, they also found more drugs.

He was charged on the same day he was arrested.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Tackling drugs supply remains a top priority for Thames Valley Police. We will actively seek to disrupt organised drug supply to protect our communities.

“Through stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.