Aylesbury man jailed for dealing cocaine and cannabis after being caught in the act by police

An Aylesbury man has been sent to jail after admitting to cocaine and cannabis dealing charges.

On Friday (January 28), William Champney, of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

William Champney

The 31-year-old was arrested back on November 8 2021, after Thames Valley Police officers saw him completing a drug deal.

Champney had £3,950 worth of cannabis on his person and cocaine valued at £500 by the police.

Investigating officer PC Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Tackling county lines drug dealing remains one of the top priorities of Thames Valley Police.

“I hope this conviction sends yet another clear message and reminder that if you are involved in the supply of drugs, which has a detrimental impact on our society, the Stronghold team will work tirelessly to locate, arrest and put you before the courts.

“Tackling county lines dealing continues to need the support of the public, and we would urge anybody who has information about drug dealing to please report it to the police.