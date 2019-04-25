Aylesbury man jailed for 12 weeks for stabbing dog 'multiple times'

Thames Valley Police have secured a successful prosecution of a man from Aylesbury who stabbed a dog multiple times, who will now spend 12 weeks in jail.

A Male, who is not named in the post has been jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to the animal, who was stabbed multiple times at a property in Aylesbury.

He received a further charge of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Thankfully, the dog survived after the fast actions of a local vet.

A Statement on the TVP Aylesbury Vale Facebook page read:

"On Tuesday 23rd April 2019 officers from #TEAM2 #ARV and #NHPT arrested a male on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and using threatening abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment ,alarm or distress.

"Officers were called to an address in Aylesbury where a male had stabbed a dog multiple times resulting in emergency surgery and treatment with a local vet. On arrest the male was abusive to attending officers an members of the public.

"Thankfully the dog is now in a stable condition due to the fast actions of the vets.

"Yesterday at High Wycombe Magistrate's court he pleaded guilty to these offences and has been imprisoned for 12 weeks. As well as this he has also been given a ban for 5 years from owning any other dog."