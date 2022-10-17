Aylesbury man jailed after trying to break into nearby home while carrying a knife

An Aylesbury man was sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment after he attempted to break into a property while wielding a knife.

Michael Fitzgerald, 32, of Argyle Avenue, also launched a plant pot at the home in Aylesbury.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of: affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and criminal damage.

Michael Fitzgerald

At an Aylesbury Crown Court Hearing on Tuesday (11 October), he was sentenced to nearly four years in jail.

Fitzgerald's act of intimidation and vandalism took place on 15 April when he approached a property in Redcliffe Walk.

He started throwing things at the property and attempting to break down the door, before grabbing the plant pot.

At this point he threatened one of the occupants with a knife, and in a final act broke a window at the home.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased we have secured this result and Fitzgerald will now have time in prison to reflect on his actions.