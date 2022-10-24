Aylesbury man jailed after swallowing wraps of cocaine during police stop

An Aylesbury man has been jailed after he failed to swallow cocaine during a police stop in the town.

Nathan Henry, 35, of Fowler Road, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (19 October).

Previously, Henry had pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class A drug, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class B drug at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 27 July.

He was stopped by police officers while sat in a car on Tyson Road at 1.45am on 8 July last year.

Before officers could check whether the 35-year-old was carrying drugs he swallowed multiple wraps of cocaine.

However, officers were able to suss what Henry was up to and rushed him to hospital.

All of the drugs were recovered at A&E, Thames Valley Police confirmed.

Afterwards the police searched Henry’s home and found multiple bags of cannabis.

Also, a number of vapes in the house were found which contained Tetrahydrocannabinol, an illegal mildly psychedelic constituent of cannabis.

Police officers valued the discovered contraband at £2,500.

The 35-year-old was charged on 4 May, 2022.

PC Ben McNeill said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to bringing drug dealers to justice and making its patch a hostile environment for them.

“I hope Nathan Henry’s conviction provides a warning to other drug dealers in the Thames Valley of what to expect if they continue their offending.

“Information from the public around drug-dealing plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“If you have any such information, I would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting tool on our website.

“You can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”