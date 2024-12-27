Aylesbury man jailed after police officers find cocaine hidden in his property

Pernell Brown

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed after police officers found cocaine inside his home.

Pernell Brown, aged 28, of Abbotts Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday (18 December).

He admitted to possession with the intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

In November 2023, his home was searched by officers after a warrant was obtained by Thames Valley Police. According to the police force’s findings, £1,350 worth of cocaine, money, and designer goods were seized.

He was formally charged on 10 May, 2024, Thames Valley Police has revealed.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe said: “I am pleased that Brown has been sentenced and I hope he spends his time in prison reflecting on his actions.

“As a result of our warrant at Brown’s address, we have removed a drug dealer and his class A drugs from the community.

“Information from the public about drug-related activity in Aylesbury is paramount in helping us develop intelligence for proactive investigations.

“You can report drug supply via our website or by calling us on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and stay 100% anonymous by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org and completing an easy-to-use anonymous online form or by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.

"They are available 24/7, 365 days a year.”