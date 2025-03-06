Aylesbury man jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in his underwear

An Aylesbury man has been jailed in connection with an investigation where bags of drugs were found hidden in his underwear.

Daniel Evans, aged 24, of Misbourne Close, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday, February 26.

He admitted to one count each of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with the intent to supply cocaine, possession with the intent to supply cannabis, and possession of criminal property at the same hearing.

At around 1pm on November 26 last year, officers detained Evans on Paradise Orchard for a stop and search.

Daniel Evans

Thames Valley Police has revealed that Evans had nine individual grip seal bags of cocaine, with a street value of £360, in his underwear so they arrested him.

Following the arrest, police officers searched his home locating cocaine and cannabis, which Thames Valley Police says, had a combined valuation of around £1,800. He was formally charged by the police force the following day,

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, of the Proactive Investigation Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We will not tolerate drug-dealing in Aylesbury or anywhere else in the Thames Valley.

“I am pleased to see Daniel Evans put behind bars after we found cocaine in his possession, as well as more cocaine and cannabis at his home.

“This case shows the importance of stop and search as a tool to fight crime and that we are working hard to target and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs in Aylesbury.

“We will continue to do so but we need the public’s support. If you have any information around illegal drugs and those supplying them, then please either call 101 or contact us via our website.

“You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers, which is a charity independent of the police, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”