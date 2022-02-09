Aylesbury man jailed after police caught him trying to flush cocaine down the toilet

An Aylesbury man who police caught trying to flush cocaine down the toilet was handed a two-year jail sentence on Monday (7 February).

Anthony Richards, aged 37, of Somerville Way, also received a two-year suspended sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply, and one count of possessing criminal property.

Evidence found in the police investigation

Last year on 11 November, Thames Valley Police officers searched his home after obtaining a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

When officers broke into his home Richards was attempting to flush the drugs down the toilet.

As well as recovering 19 wet wraps of cocaine, the police also found £1,470 hidden away in his bedroom.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom of the Stronghold team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

More pics of the soggy wraps the police recovered

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.