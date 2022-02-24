Aylesbury man jailed after leaving young woman with spinal fractures following Haddenham crash

A Aylesbury man has been jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving in an incident on the A418 near Haddenham.

Timothy Seviour, aged 41, of Gibraltar, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for five years at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (18/2).

Seviour pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the same court on November 15, 2021.

At around 3.50pm on March 16 last year, Seviour was driving northbound on the A418 Aylesbury Road between Pegasus Way and Churchway when he attempted to overtake a number of vehicles, where the speed limit was 50mph.

Seviour was driving on the wrong side of the road for long periods, which resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, suffered fractures to her spine including a burst fracture to her lower spine.

Seviour was charged on September 14 last year.

Investigating officer, PC Martin Woodford, of the Roads Policing Joint Operations Unit at Amersham police station, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman was left with serious injuries.

“The sentence delivered by the court sends a strong message to those who drive dangerously and it will serve to reassure the public that the police and justice system take these matters very seriously.