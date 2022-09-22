Aylesbury man jailed after leaving victim with life-changing injuries in unprovoked knife attack

On Tuesday (20 September), Stefan Greco, 40, of Carlton Close, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Amersham Crown Court.

Thames Valley Police confirmed his victim was left with life-changing injuries and the attack was unprovoked.

Stefan Greco

At the hearing, Greco pleaded guilty to Section 20 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

The incident in question took place on 14 April this year at around 12:05am in Aylesbury.

A man in his 30s was walking along West Street towards the town centre with a friend when Greco and another man walked towards them.

As they drew near, Greco pulled a knife out and stabbed the man in his 30s twice in the upper arm and back of the hand in an unprovoked attack.

Greco made off and was on the run for eight days before being arrested on 22 April. He was charged the following day.

The victim was rushed to Stoke Mandeville Hospital to receive treatment, he has since been discharged, but has to live with life-changing injuries suffered during the attack.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Maureen Moore, of Aylesbury CID, said: “I am delighted that Stefan Greco has been convicted for this serious offence involving a knife.

“The victim sustained life-changing injuries in this unprovoked attack so I am glad his attacker has been brought to justice.

“We are committed to reducing knife crime and will always look to prosecute offenders who continue to carry knives, where possible.

“Last month, we extended Operation Deter, a zero tolerance approach to knife crime, to Aylesbury following its successful launch in Milton Keynes.

“The objective of the operation, driven by the force and the Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, is to charge and remand offenders aged over 18 to court, sending a robust message to anyone found in possession of a knife.