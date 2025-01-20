Aylesbury man jailed after he was spotted throwing cocaine out of window during police raid

Anthony Stevenson

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed after he was caught trying to throw away cocaine during a police search.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Stevenson, aged 25 of Cherwell Road, Aylesbury, was sentenced to three years’ and one months’ imprisonment at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (15 January).

He pleaded guilty at the same hearing to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers obtained a search warrant to go through Stevenson’s home address. During the raid, Stevenson was spotted throwing cocaine out of his window.

An officer outside Stevenson's home

During the search Thames Valley Police officers also found cannabis and £660. According to police estimates the recovered cocaine had a street value of around £2,400. He was charged the following day and held in police custody.

Investigating officer, PC Ben McNeill said: “Stevenson was clearly dealing drugs in the area and is now rightly in jail. Drugs have extremely harmful effects on our communities and only bring misery and violence to our streets.

“We will continue to proactively investigate offenders such as Stevenson and bring them before the courts to face justice.”