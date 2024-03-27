Aylesbury man jailed after armed police seized £6k worth of cocaine in roadside arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury man has been jailed after armed police found he was carrying cocaine in Norfolk.

Kenny Madgwick, 33, of Chappell Close, was sentenced to two years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (22 March). He was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge, Thames Valley Police has confirmed seized class A drugs have also been destroyed in connection to the case.

At a previous hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 21 November, 2023, Madgwick admitted to being in possession, and concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Kenny Madgwick

On 20 November last year, he was stopped by armed police on Norwich Southern Bypass, Norfolk. A search revealed he was in possession of 60.8g of cocaine, he was arrested and charged soon after.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Kenny Madgwick was caught with a street value of over £6,000 of drugs in his possession.

“This sentence sends a message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Aylesbury and we will be robust in our response.

“We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable people members of the community.

“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders. Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.