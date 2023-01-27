News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury man jailed after admitting to heroin and crack cocaine dealing charges

He also forfeited cash found in his bedroom

By James Lowson
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:10pm

An Aylesbury man has been jailed after he admitted to drug dealing charges relating to possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

On Wednesday (25 January), Zaqr Hamid, 27, of Ayrshire Close, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He also admitted to possession of criminal property on 12 January at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Zaqr Hamid
Hamid was sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment.

Last year on 30 November, Hamid was subject to a ‘stop and search’ after being suspected of being on his way to deal drugs.

Thames Valley Police officers arrested him at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

When taken to custody, police officers discovered Hamid had crack cocaine on his person.

Following a search of his bedroom, £1,800 in cash and several wraps of heroin were found by the police.

Hamid was charged the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Hamid has now been sentenced for these offences and will serve time in jail as a result.

“Thames Valley Police will always treat crimes such as drug dealing extremely seriously. Our team work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take drugs off our streets.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please report it to us by calling 101 or making a report online so that we can take action.”