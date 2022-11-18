An Aylesbury man has been jailed after he admitted to a cannabis dealing charge at a hearing.

Ramzan Khan, 40, of Somerville Way, Aylesbury, has been jailed after pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis, at Aylesbury Crown Court on 10 November.

Thames Valley Police spotted Khan and believed he was about to commit a drug deal in Aylesbury.

He was in a vehicle on Chesterfield Way at around 2pm on 9 December last year when the incident happened.

Khan was searched by police officers who seized cash, a mobile phone and keys to a property from him.

Later, officers searched Khan’s property and recovered a large amount of cannabis and cash.

Khan was arrested and later charged with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.

He will serve a total of 271 days in prison.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, of the Stronghold team in Aylesbury, said: “This is another example of proactive policing by Thames Valley Police.

“Our message is simple, if you deal drugs it is only a matter of time before you are arrested, charged, put before the courts and, like Khan, go to jail.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to reducing the distribution of drugs and we are actively tackling the organised crime groups that sell drugs in our communities via our project called Stronghold.