Aylesbury man hit with £2,000+ fine for ‘huge’ commercial fly-tipping

A man from Aylesbury has been hit with a fine of more than £2,000 for two separate incidents when he dumped large amounts of rubbish in Aylesbury and Waddesdon.

Anthony Andrew Richards, 32, of Somerville Way, was convicted by magistrates of two incidents relating to commercial fly tipping.

The waste dumped at Black Grove, Waddesdon, by Anthony Richards

In one case, Richards used his tipper truck to unload a quantity of waste into a parking space in Humber Drive, Aylesbury.

A witness saw the fly tipping taking place and took photographs, reporting the incident to the police.

When interviewed, Richards admitted dumping waste in Humber Drive, but claimed it was not his own rubbish, but waste loaded onto his lorry illegally by local residents while he was parked there.

In a second case, a huge amount of waste was found dumped illegally at an old lay-by on the A41 at Black Grove, Waddesdon.

Investigators traced the waste to building work done in the Aylesbury area.

The producers of the waste in both cases gave evidence that their waste was taken away by the same carrier – Anthony Richards.

When interviewed, Richards denied dumping the waste himself, but admitted that he had not made sufficient checks on the person he claimed had taken the waste off of his hands, and he had therefore failed in his legal duty of care over the waste.

The magistrates imposed fines and costs on Richards totalling over £2,500.

Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for environment Sir Beville Stanier said: “This individual was associated with the large-scale dumping of commercial waste on the public highway to avoid the proper disposal charges.

“Ordinary building firms used his services as a waste carrier in good faith, and had they not recorded his details responsibly, they themselves may have been investigated over these incidents.”