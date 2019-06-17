Aylesbury man given suspended jail sentence for threatening to kill strangers after thinking they were inside his house

An Aylesbury man has been given a two year suspended jail sentence after threatening to kill a man and his child who he believed were in his house.

Thomas Dalton, 37, of Savernake Road was sentenced to two years behind bars, suspended for 18 months, at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Library image

Dalton has been ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work and given a restraining order following an incident in September last year which occurred while he was drunk.

Dalton went to a property in Carr Road, Aylesbury (a mile away from his current home), which he lived in around 18 years ago, thinking it was his house.

As he was under the impression it was his home, he thought the occupants were intruders.

He began shouting abuse and threats at the victims, a 55-year-old man and his five-year-old son.

Dalton also kicked down a gate post and attempted to use this to force entry in to the property.

He gained access through a conservatory at the rear of the property and was apprehended by an officer.

While being arrested, Dalton spat into the face of one of the officers.

In addition to the suspended jail sentence and unpaid work, he was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay £500 compensation to the residents of the house, along with a £300 fine, £85 costs and £50 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Investigating officer PC James Lacey said: “This was a distressing ordeal, the victims had never met Dalton before and did nothing to deserve his violent and abusive behaviour.

“Dalton went on to spit at an officer which was recognised by the courts with additional fines.

“Emergency service workers should not have to tolerate behaviour like this when carrying out their duties.”