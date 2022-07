Earlier in the afternoon Thames Valley Police announced it was ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of Grant, a 25-year-old residing in Aylesbury.

Prior to his discovery, Grant was last seen at Hinksey Park on Abingdon Road in Oxford at 8pm yesterday.

Grant has been found 'safe and well'

A spokesperson for the police force said: “A man from Aylesbury has been found safe and well after going missing from Oxford yesterday.