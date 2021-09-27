Aylesbury man found guilty of sexually abusing boy, 4, after victim plucked up the courage to tell parents

A man from Aylesbury has been convicted of sexually abusing a four-year-old boy he was supposed to be looking after.

Matthew David Stephen Benson, 26, previously of Paterson Road in Aylesbury, will be sentenced on November 26 after a jury found him guilty of two sexual abuse charges.

The four-year-old was abused in Isham on 19 May 2019 when Benson took advantage of the child when left alone with him for 15 minutes.

Benson was tried at Northamptonshire Crown Court

Soon after the event the boy was brave enough to tell his parents, who immediately contacted the police.

Benson was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual activity with a child under 13 and with causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The guilty verdict was reached on Friday (26 September), lead investigator, DC Kirstie Brooks from Northamptonshire Police said: “I am pleased that the jury in this case saw through Matthew Benson’s lies and rightfully found him guilty of these offences.

“Thankfully, the child in this case has a very limited memory of what happened on that evening and is flourishing in school and in life generally. I hope the result here brings a small comfort to his parents who have suffered greatly as a result of Benson’s actions.

"I would like to thank both parents and the little boy for their support throughout our investigation and the courage and strength they all showed in the court room.