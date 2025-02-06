Aylesbury man convicted for role in dangerous people smuggling operation from Belgium to England

A man from Aylesbury has been convicted for his role in a dangerous, international people smuggling scheme involving a lorry.

It was found that Eoin Nolan, aged 53, of Willow Road in Aylesbury, was involved in trying to organise the dangerous transportation of Vietnamese nationals from Belgium into the UK.

In total, Nolan and his accomplice, tried to transport 10 people into the UK illegally on the back of a lorry.

Daniel Loughran, 36, tried to co-ordinate the operation from Northern Ireland, while Nolan was making arrangements from England.

It has been revealed that the pair attempted to transport people from Belgium to England, in March 2020, just five months after 39 people died trying to make a similar journey.

It was arranged for the migrants, eight of whom were women and children, to reach a checkpoint at the Rue de Forts area of France where they met the driver, Duncan McLaughlin, 64, from Glasgow. They were then hidden in a load of used tyres ahead of being driven from France to Zeebrugge in Belgium where they would have been loaded onto a ferry to Purfleet, England, the National Crime Agency discovered.

NCA investigators believe they were charged in the region of £15,000 each for their passage to the UK.

However, the Belgian authorities, who were working with the NCA to track the lorry, were able to move in and intercept the trailer at a parking area in Gentbrugge, Belgium, before it was able to board the boat.

UK-based investigators found that Nolan was responsible for sourcing a driver for the journey and arranged for McLaughlin to travel from Scotland to Kent to pick up a HGV and take a ferry to France to drive the migrants from their pick-up point and across Europe.

The NCA found that throughout the trip, McLaughlin remained in contact with Nolan to ensure that the migrants were collected on time.

It has been revealed that Wayne Sherlock, 44, from Dover, Kent, was another gang member who was convicted for his role in the conspiracy in June 2020 and received a four-year prison sentence following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Loughran worked with Sherlock to arrange for a HGV tractor unit to be moved from Ireland to Kent on 4 March 2020, ready to be used in the smuggling attempt the following day.

A court heard that the group shared routes, logistics and how the migrants should enter and hide in the vehicle via messenger. One message says: "might want to load them [the migrants] in the dark boss" and "yes with the wheels inside they can get in and sleep". In another chain, they said "they need to stay still and wait till doors open and we shout out to f***".

During the joint operation involving specialist intelligence staff in Belgium and the UK, McLaughlin was arrested close to Bruges and all ten migrants were rescued. He was bailed and fled the country, being convicted in his absence in October 2021 and sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and an 88,000 euro fine.

Nolan and Loughran were arrested by NCA officers and convicted of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration following a five-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court, which concluded today (6 February).

They will be sentenced on 14 April.

David Cunningham, NCA branch commander, said: "Despite the tragedy that led to the deaths of 39 migrants in Purfleet in 2019, this gang sought to take advantage of this group of Vietnamese nationals, most of whom were children, putting them at risk by smuggling them across the English Channel. Each of the migrants were charged thousands of pounds and hidden in inhumane conditions.

"These smuggling gangs show complete disregard for the safety and wellbeing of those who decide to use these dangerous methods to try to enter the UK. Once payment is made by the migrant they simply become a commodity for transportation.

"Tackling organised immigration crime and bringing all of those involved to justice is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to work with all of our international partners to stop this inhumane, illegal and dangerous criminality."

Tarika Jayaratne, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The defendants in this case made significant efforts to avoid and undermine the checks and controls we have on immigration at our borders. They also put the safety and wellbeing of the vulnerable children they were smuggling at risk for profit.

"The CPS is continuing to work with law enforcement partners to discourage, disrupt and dismantle this exploitative trade through prosecutions and cross-border collaboration."