Aylesbury man convicted for his role in smuggling Class A drugs across the country

A man from Aylesbury has been found guilty of being involved in a complex and organised drugs supply business, which smuggled Class A drugs up and down the country.

Along with two other men, they are the final members of a national drug dealing network to be found guilty, following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Taswir Mohammed, 39, of Stoke Road, Aylesbury, Waseem Khan, 38, of Carrisbrooke Road, Luton, and Mohammed Jahangeer, 39, of Ribston Walk, Sheffield, were all found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, November 23, following a six week trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

They will be sentenced on Wednesday, January 5.

Nine other men have previously been sentenced to a total of more than 84 years for their roles in this organised crime group (OCG).

They were all arrested following a covert investigation by ERSOU, which saw specialist surveillance officers establish that the OCG was selling multiple kilograms of illegal drugs at a time to other gangs across the country, using a network of couriers.

Mohammed and Jahangeer were customers of the business, buying kilogram blocks of cocaine at a time for onward sale across the Aylesbury and Sheffield areas respectively.

Khan acted as a middle man for multiple customers, brokering drug deals up and down the country.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU, said: “We’re really pleased that the three final members of this group have been found guilty.

“In total 12 members of this organised drugs business have been convicted, halting the supply of huge quantities of Class A drugs into communities across the country.

“I’d like to thank all of the officers involved in this case; because of their tenacity and determination, a very dangerous group is now no longer able to operate.