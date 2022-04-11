Aylesbury man charged with money laundering

An Aylesbury man has been charged with money laundering, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:40 am

Shad Rahman, aged 30, of Gwendoline Buck Drive, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of converting criminal property.

It is alleged that between September 1 and 18 2019, Rahman converted criminal property, namely £9,610 cash, by means of banking it and subsequently making a payment via his company Smart Move Residential.

Rahman is due to appear at High Wycombe in Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 29.

