Aylesbury man charged with money laundering
An Aylesbury man has been charged with money laundering, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.
By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 9:40 am
Shad Rahman, aged 30, of Gwendoline Buck Drive, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of converting criminal property.
It is alleged that between September 1 and 18 2019, Rahman converted criminal property, namely £9,610 cash, by means of banking it and subsequently making a payment via his company Smart Move Residential.
Rahman is due to appear at High Wycombe in Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 29.