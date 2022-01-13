Aylesbury man charged on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and heroin
He will appear in court later today
An Aylesbury man will be tried in court today (January 13), after being charged on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
Yesterday, Thames Valley Police officers arrested a 20-year-old, they believe he was dealing class A drugs.
Officers detained the man in the Meadowcroft area, a search revealed he had crack cocaine, heroin and over £1,500 on his person.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson described the amount of drugs found on the man, as "substantial".
He has been charged with: possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
He faces a further charge of possession and use of a criminal property, this relates to the large amount of money he was carrying.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "The message always has been and remains very clear. If you come to Aylesbury and involve yourself in the supply of drugs, we will find you and we will deal with you robustly."